Babar Azam Teases Mohammad Rizwan In Playful Training Session Before Bangladesh Test Series- WATCH

Babar Azam, renowned as one of Pakistan's top batters, is celebrated for his rigorous training and focused approach to cricket. Yet, a recent video circulating on social media reveals a lighter side of him. In the video, Babar Azam is seen engaging in a playful training session with his Pakistan teammates as they prepare for their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

During this fun-filled session, Babar is captured teasingly hitting Mohammad Rizwan on the back, indulging in some light-hearted banter. He then playfully runs over to Abrar Ahmed, jokingly claiming that he won’t let the spinner catch the ball. This glimpse of camaraderie not only showcases Babar's relaxed side but also highlights the positive team spirit within the Pakistan cricket squad.

Earlier, Babar Azam had shared photos on his official X handle, showing himself immersed in batting and fielding drills. This visible dedication underlines his determination to perform well in the forthcoming series, especially after facing a wave of criticism. The playful video serves as a reminder that despite the pressures and challenges, the team environment remains harmonious and upbeat.

The two-match Test series against Bangladesh is set to be led by Shan Masood, with the first match scheduled to commence on August 21 in Rawalpindi. As the team gears up for this series, Babar Azam’s blend of focused training and relaxed moments with teammates illustrates the balance he maintains between serious preparation and fostering team unity. This combination of dedication and camaraderie is likely to play a key role in Pakistan's performance in the upcoming series.