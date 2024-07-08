Pakistan had a disappointing run in the 2024 T20 World Cup, exiting in the league stage with only 2 wins from 4 matches. Just one more win would have taken them to the Super 8, but they fell short. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now taking action following the team's poor performance.

According to reports Gary Kirsten has arrived in Lahore to discuss changes in the Pakistan team, including Babar Azam's future as captain. Kirsten, who is the head coach of Pakistan's white-ball teams, joined before the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led team lost a four-match T20I series against England 2-0 and started their T20 World Cup campaign with a loss to the USA in a Super Over.

In their second game, Pakistan restricted India to 119 but lost by 6 runs after Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Mohammad Rizwan. Despite wins against Canada and Ireland, Pakistan failed to advance to the next round.

Will Babar Azam Be Removed From Captaincy?

Babar Azam might be removed as captain after this below-par performance. He had previously stepped down as captain in 2023 but was reappointed by the PCB. Babar stated, "When I gave up the captaincy (after the 2023 WC), I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here," after the 2024 T20 WC.

Babar returned as T20I captain before the World Cup, with Shaheen Afridi being sacked after just one series. Shaheen could return as T20I captain, while Shan Masood is the current Test captain and Pakistan has no designated ODI captain.

Babar Azam On His Future Captaincy

Earlier, Babar addressed the captaincy issue. He stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would review the campaign at home and decide on the team's future leadership. He emphasized that his reinstatement as captain was a decision made solely by the PCB and noted that one player cannot be blamed for the loss, as it is always a collective failure.

"Jahaan tak captaani ki dekhe toh pahle maine chori toh mujhe laga ki ab nahi karni chahiye, toh maine chor di. Maine khud announce kiya tha. Wapas jab diya hai woh PCB ka faisla hai, unhone di hai. Ab hum jayenge, jitni bhi yahaan huwi hai baithke discussion karenge aur yeh faisla baad me.. Jab chorni hogi toh main aise hi khule aam bataunga, jo hoga saamne hoga.