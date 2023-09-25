In a surprising turn of events, American YouTuber IShowSpeed has set the cricketing world abuzz with his declaration of Virat Kohli as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) on Babar Azam's Instagram post. The ensuing banter between Indian and Pakistani fans on social media has been nothing short of uproarious.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fan Speed commented on Babar Azam's Instagram post! Babar is a global brand ______ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/M3rbPXCpI3 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 24, 2023

This is Speed! He's a Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli fan.

In 2022, he labeled Ronaldo as GOAT over Messi and Messi went on to win the World Cup. In 2023, he has just called Virat Kohli GOAT and commented that on Babar Azam's Instagram post _



You know what's happening now ___ pic.twitter.com/F4Jg56PAJr — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 25, 2023

The Unexpected Declaration

In an unexpected move that left cricket fans on both sides of the India-Pakistan rivalry in splits, IShowSpeed took to social media to praise Virat Kohli on none other than Babar Azam's Instagram post. Babar, the Pakistani cricket captain, shared an elegant photo of himself in a suit, expecting accolades from his fans.

"Virat obolo tos the GOAT"

However, it was Speed's comment that stole the show. He wrote, "Virat obolo tos the GOAT," which translates to "Virat Kohli is the GOAT." The comment quickly gained traction, triggering an avalanche of responses from cricket enthusiasts.

Banter at Its Best

Indian fans couldn't resist joining the fun. They flooded the comments section with playful jibes, echoing Speed's unique way of addressing Kohli: "Whyraat Kohli, Whyraat Kohli." The comment section became a battleground for fans from both nations, each championing their respective cricketing icons.

A Journalistic Misstep

Pakistani journalist @_FaridKhan attempted to add some perspective to the situation, praising Babar Azam as a "global brand" in a tweet that included a screenshot of Speed's comment. However, Desi fans were quick to point out the journalist's error, clarifying that Speed had, in fact, praised Kohli and not Babar in his comment.

The Backlash

Comments continued to pour in, with fans accusing the journalist of sensationalism and trying to create controversy for clicks and impressions. The incident, though humorous, underscores the fervour and passion that cricket fans from both India and Pakistan bring to the table, even on social media.