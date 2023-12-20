Babar Azam Vs Zaka Ashraf: Alleged Audio Of PCB Chairman Gets Leaked - Watch

In a startling revelation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces an unprecedented crisis as an alleged audio clip featuring PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf circulates on social media. The two-minute and fifteen-second recording exposes discussions around the controversial removal of Babar Azam from captaincy in all three formats, implicating Ashraf in a carefully orchestrated plan.

The Alleged Audio Leak: A Plot Unraveled

The leaked audio features a voice resembling Zaka Ashraf, shedding light on the PCB's strategy to remove Babar Azam. In the audio, Ashraf purportedly says, "I had told Babar Azam to retain the Test captaincy but relinquish the white-ball captaincy. Instead, he insisted on stepping down from captaincy in all formats. I even had a plan B. When Babar left the captaincy, I said to the other man, ‘Chal bhai, ab tu captain hai.’"

The Discord: World Cup Fallout and WhatsApp Chats

Tensions between Ashraf and Babar reportedly originated during the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, where Pakistan faced an early exit. The controversy intensified with the emergence of WhatsApp chats between Babar and PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer in November, raising questions about communication during the World Cup.

Agent Influence and Player Preferences

The leaked audio points to the influence of agents, specifically mentioning Talha Osmani, who allegedly controls eight national team players. Ashraf claims, "There is this person, Talha, who is the agent of 8 players contracted with the Pakistan Cricket Board. He has a good relationship with the family members of these players. Why do you think Hassan Ali played in the World Cup? Due to Babar Azam's preferences."

Babar Azam's Unexpected Resignation

Following the World Cup, Babar Azam resigned from captaincy for all three formats, citing undisclosed reasons. The leaked audio now unveils the behind-the-scenes dynamics that led to this decision, exposing a complex web of relationships, agent influence, and alleged interference in team matters.