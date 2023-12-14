trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698886
BABAR AZAM FIELDING BLUNDER

Babar Azam's Fielding Blunder Adds To Pakistan's Woes During AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

The comedy of errors reached its peak when Agha Salman induced a false shot from Warner in the 64th over.

Written By Akash Kharade|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Babar Azam's Fielding Blunder Adds To Pakistan's Woes During AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Pakistan's cricket team, known for its fielding challenges, found itself in the spotlight once again during the ongoing Test series against Australia. The first Test in Perth witnessed a series of fielding blunders, with former captains Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam contributing to the team's woes. The viral video of their mistakes has become a source of amusement for cricket enthusiasts.

The Early Jolts

In the opening day of the Perth Test, Pakistan faced criticism for their fielding performance. Debutante Aamer Jamal's third over provided an early opportunity when Usman Khawaja mistimed a shot. Unfortunately, Abdullah Shafique at first slip failed to secure what seemed like a routine catch, allowing the ball to escape for a boundary.

David Warner's Centurion Escape

The fielding nightmare continued as seasoned campaigner David Warner went on to score his 26th Test century. However, he offered Pakistan a chance for redemption. Agha Salman tempted Warner to go for a big hit, but Khurram Shahzad's dropped catch not only spared Warner but also resulted in a boundary.

Babar Azam's Missed Stumping

The comedy of errors reached its peak when Agha Salman induced a false shot from Warner in the 64th over. Sarfaraz Ahmed missed a stumping chance as the ball bounced off his shoulder, landing in the hands of Babar Azam at first slip. Azam's attempt to run out Warner failed, adding another comedic episode to Pakistan's fielding miseries.

Twitter Reacts

Cricket enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their amusement and frustration at Pakistan's fielding blunders. The viral video sparked a flurry of humorous comments, with fans jokingly attributing various captions to the fielding mishaps.

