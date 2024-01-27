In a recent clash between Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), former Pakistan captain Babar Azam showcased his lighter side with a hilarious moment involving the umpire. As the video of this incident goes viral, it adds a new dimension to Babar Azam's entertaining persona on and off the field. During the 12th over of the first innings, a delivery from Dasun Shanaka hit the umpire's arm. Quick to react, Babar Azam rushed to the umpire and, in a light-hearted gesture, rubbed his shoulder, turning a potentially tense moment into a humorous one. The video of this incident has been circulating on social media, showcasing Babar's fun-loving side.

BPL Campaign Highlights

Babar Azam's journey in the BPL has been a mix of highs and lows. Starting the tournament with a match-winning half-century in the first game, he faced a setback against Khulna Tigers, managing only two runs from eight balls, with Mohammad Wasim Jr. dismissing him LBW. Despite the individual setback, Babar remains a key player for Rangpur Riders in the competition.

Khulna Tigers' Dominance

In the clash against Rangpur Riders, Khulna Tigers continued their winning streak, securing their third consecutive victory by defeating Rangpur Riders by 28 runs. The Tigers faced initial hiccups with early wickets falling, but Lewis, Shanaka, and Mohammad Nawaz played vital innings to set a challenging target of 160 runs.

Rangpur Riders' Fightback

Rangpur Riders, in pursuit of the target, faced challenges as they lost three wickets for 49 runs. Despite this, Shamim Hossain and Mohammad Nabi's contributions kept the team in the hunt. However, Khulna Tigers' bowlers, led by Dasun Shanaka's impressive spell of 4 wickets for 16 runs, proved too strong. Rangpur Riders were eventually bowled out for 132 runs, handing Khulna Tigers a convincing victory.