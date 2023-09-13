Pakistan Makes 3 Big Changes In Playing XI For Must-Win Match Against Sri Lanka In Asia Cup 2023 Super 4

Pakistan is gearing up for a crucial showdown with Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023. With both teams eager to secure a spot in the final against India, the stakes couldn't be higher. However, Pakistan faces injury concerns and the looming threat of adverse weather conditions. Let's delve into the details of Pakistan's playing XI, the state of their team, and the weather forecast for this high-stakes encounter.

Pakistan's Playing XI

In their quest for victory against Sri Lanka, Pakistan has made significant changes to their playing XI. The Men in Green have opted for five alterations compared to their previous match. The new lineup consists of Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, and Zaman Khan. These changes see the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah stepping aside.

Injury Woes for Pakistan

Unfortunately for Pakistan, their journey to this crucial match has been marred by injuries. Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf sustained injuries during the game against India. As a result, Pakistan had to call upon Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani as backups. Zaman Khan, who arrived in Colombo earlier today, is poised to make his international debut in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, Shahnawaz Dahani is set to join the squad tomorrow, further bolstering Pakistan's resources.

The High-Stakes Showdown

For Pakistan, this clash against Sri Lanka is a must-win scenario. A victory will secure their place in the Asia Cup final, where they would face India, who have already booked their spot. With both Pakistan and Sri Lanka sitting on two points each, this match is a virtual knockout game. The winner will advance to the final on September 17, while the loser will watch from the sidelines.

Pakistan's Batting Woes

Despite flashes of brilliance, Pakistan's batting has yet to hit its stride in the tournament. They remain heavily reliant on openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, as well as captain Babar Azam, for substantial runs. Additional contributions are urgently needed from the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, and Iftikhar Ahmed. Iftikhar Ahmed, in particular, showcased his big-hitting ability with a spectacular hundred against Nepal, and Pakistan will hope for a repeat performance against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's Resilience

Sri Lanka, though plagued by injuries themselves, has demonstrated resilience in the tournament. Despite the absence of key players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, and Lahiru Kumara, the team has put forth impressive efforts. Young talents like Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, and Maheesh Theekshana have stepped up to the plate. Moreover, Sri Lanka's spinners have been exceptional, with Wellalage's five-wicket haul against India highlighting their potency.

Weather Concerns

In addition to injury woes, Pakistan and Sri Lanka must contend with unpredictable weather conditions. Weather forecasts indicate a significant threat of rain during the match. The Weather Channel reports an 86 percent likelihood of rain, while AccuWeather predicts continuous cloud cover with an 84 percent chance of precipitation. Thunderstorms are also forecasted around the match's scheduled start time.