हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Babar Azam's Pakistan becomes only 2nd team in history to ACHIEVE this feat in a Test

After the first Test ended in a boring draw, Pakistan and Australia made up for it and played out a thrilling on at Karachi.

Babar Azam&#039;s Pakistan becomes only 2nd team in history to ACHIEVE this feat in a Test
(Source: Twitter)

After the first Test ended in a boring draw, Pakistan and Australia made up for it and played out a thrilling on at Karachi.

With the home team requiring a massive target of 506 to chase down courtesy their poor batting show in the 1st innings, captain Babar Azam stepped up and stroked 196 off 425 balls. 

Mohammad Rizwan too struck a valiant 100 in the process to effect a draw. 

Nathan Lyon (4-112) was the pick of the Australia bowlers while Pat Cummins claimed 2-75.

The draw has helped Pakistan to now go for the series win in Lahore. The draw is special in more than one way.

The fourth innings batting performance has already entered the record books.

Babar Azam's team has become only the second team in history of Test cricket to save the match by batting 1000+ balls in 4th innings.

The first team to make it happen was England when they did it at Durban versus South Africa in 1939.

In case you do not know about this timeless Test match. here's a riveting fact for you: That Test match went on for 10 days  and it stopped only because England would have missed the boat for home. 

By playing 1000-plus deliveries in the fourth innings, against an attack which has Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon is a huge feat and something from which Pakistan will take inspiration and win the third and last Test at Lahore, which starts on March 21.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketPakistan vs Australia 2022Pakistan vs AustraliaBabar AzamMohammad Rizwan
Next
Story

IPL: Shark Tank-fame Ashneer Grover allegedly 'sold' passes of IPL 2021 for CRORES

Must Watch

PT2M52S

25 pictures related to the oath ceremony of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann