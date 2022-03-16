Babar Azam's Pakistan becomes only 2nd team in history to ACHIEVE this feat in a Test

After the first Test ended in a boring draw, Pakistan and Australia made up for it and played out a thrilling on at Karachi.

With the home team requiring a massive target of 506 to chase down courtesy their poor batting show in the 1st innings, captain Babar Azam stepped up and stroked 196 off 425 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan too struck a valiant 100 in the process to effect a draw.

The dressing room appreciating a truly resilient and remarkable century by @iMRizwanPak #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/J3D6bCLwyf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2022

Nathan Lyon (4-112) was the pick of the Australia bowlers while Pat Cummins claimed 2-75.

The draw has helped Pakistan to now go for the series win in Lahore. The draw is special in more than one way.

The fourth innings batting performance has already entered the record books.

Babar Azam's team has become only the second team in history of Test cricket to save the match by batting 1000+ balls in 4th innings.

The first team to make it happen was England when they did it at Durban versus South Africa in 1939.

In case you do not know about this timeless Test match. here's a riveting fact for you: That Test match went on for 10 days and it stopped only because England would have missed the boat for home.

By playing 1000-plus deliveries in the fourth innings, against an attack which has Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon is a huge feat and something from which Pakistan will take inspiration and win the third and last Test at Lahore, which starts on March 21.