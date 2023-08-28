trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654703
BABAR AZAM

Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team Unveils New Jersy For ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Fans Say, 'Best Kit Ever'

The excitement surrounding the new jersey reached a fever pitch as PCB took to social media to give fans a glimpse of what to expect.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In an exciting turn of events, the Pakistan Cricket Team has given fans a sneak peek at their attire for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The grand unveiling of this stunning kit took place on August 28th, 2023, at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Cricket enthusiasts around the world were treated to a visual feast as Babar Azam and his team flaunted their chic new jersey.

A Retro Twist

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is leaving no stone unturned to make this event truly grand. The Chairman of the PCB, Zaka Ashraf, is set to be the Chief Guest for this remarkable occasion. Pakistan has decided to take a nostalgic route with their kits, featuring jerseys adorned with classic collars. This move is sure to evoke fond memories of cricketing days gone by, adding a touch of vintage charm to the team's appearance.

Social Media Buzz

The excitement surrounding the new jersey reached a fever pitch as PCB took to social media to give fans a glimpse of what to expect. A carefully crafted graphical image of the upcoming kit was shared, sparking conversations and speculations among cricket enthusiasts. However, some doubts have been raised about the participation of star player Babar Azam in the event.

Pakistan's Rise to the Top

In the lead-up to the ICC World Cup, Pakistan has been riding high on their recent successes. After a triumphant 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, they emerged victorious, earning them the coveted ICC ODI Number 1 ranking. The team's impressive form has fans eagerly anticipating their performance in the upcoming World Cup.

Asia Cup Kick-off

Before the much-anticipated ICC World Cup, Pakistan will first set their sights on the Asia Cup 2023. Their campaign begins on August 30th against Nepal in Multan, followed by a high-stakes clash with arch-rivals India on September 2nd in Kandy, Sri Lanka. These matches will serve as valuable preparation for the ultimate cricketing showdown.

Countdown to the World Cup

As the Asia Cup concludes, the countdown to the ICC World Cup intensifies. Reports suggest that Babar Azam and his squad are scheduled to depart for Hyderabad on September 28th, where they will begin their preparations and participate in World Cup warm-up games starting from September 29th. Pakistan's World Cup journey kicks off on October 6th when they take on the Netherlands.

The unveiling of Pakistan Cricket Team's new jersey for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has set the cricketing world abuzz with excitement. With a nod to the past and a vision for the future, this stylish kit reflects the team's commitment to both tradition and excellence. As Pakistan gears up for the Asia Cup and beyond, fans eagerly await the moment their heroes take the field in this iconic attire, hoping for a victorious campaign in the upcoming World Cup.

