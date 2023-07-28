Babar Azam's Pakistan Take Big Lead Over India In WTC 2023-25 Points Table After Series Win Vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan have strengthened their position in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Points Table with massive win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test that helped them win the series 2-0. Babar Azam-led Pakistan beat hosts Lanka by an innings and 222 runs get 12 points from the match. As a result of 2-0 series win, their percentage remains 100 percent. This is a solid start from Pakistan in this WTC cycle as they continue to remain on top of the standings. Pakistan, don't forget, have never made it to the final of the Test Championship.

Where are India placed in WTC 2023-35 Standings?

India are second in the points table, behind Pakistan. Had India won the 2nd Test vs West Indies, they too could have given Pakistan a challenge for the top spot. However, the second Test was affected by rain and was eventually ended as a draw. India had taken top spot after winning the first Test vs West Indies. But they were soon toppled by Pakistan, who beat Sri Lanka in 1st Test to take the top spot. With a dominant win over Lankans, Pakistanis have strengthened their position.

Take a look at WTC 2023 standings below:

Autralians are third in the table. They have more points (26) than Pakistan (24) and India (16). However, their winning percentage is only 54.17 compared to that of India (66.67) and Pakistan (100). That is why they lag behind at three. Australia have played 4 Tests this series, out of which they have won four, while losing and drawing one each. All of these Tests in the new WTC cycle are the Ashes games. Australia have retained the Ashes after the fourth Test vs England finished as a draw, thanks to the weather. England are fourth with just 1 win from 4 Tests. Ben Stokes and Co can improve their position in the standings by winning the fifth and last Test of Ashes 2023 going on at The Oval.