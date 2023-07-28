Fact Check: Is BCCI Shifting India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match From Ahmedabad To Another City?

There is a big hype in India and Pakistan for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between the two countries, which was to be played on Octoner 15 in Ahmedabad. However, there is going to be some changes made to the schedule of the World Cup due to various reasons. Three Intenational Cricket Council (ICC) board members have written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the change in schedule. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, on Thursday after meeting with the head of the state associations who are hostign World Cup matches, took the big decision. Shah said that there will be some slight changes in the schedule and the updated version will be out in two to three days.

Which matches are to be rescheduled?

Jay Shah did not mention about this while speaking to the reporters about the change in schedule. Which matches have been rescheduled will be known only when the updated plan is out. The BCCI secretary also refused to speak which were the three cricket board who had some sort of objection to the schedule and whether one of the boards was Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

#INDvPAK ODI World Cup match date & venue to be changed? #JayShah makes a big decisionhttps://t.co/On8W4UtKBC — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) July 28, 2023

PCB had, earlier, shown reservations on playing India at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Pakistan are playing World Cup matches only at five venues including Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. One of the semi-finals will be played in Mumbai. However, if that particular final will be between India and Pakistan then the venue will shift to Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Is there a change in schedule of India vs Pakistan match in ODI World Cup?

The answer is both, yes and no. Jay Shah said that the only the dates of some matches clash will be changed, not venues. A report had emerged that security agencies had requested BCCI to make changes in the schedule of this marquee contest. IND vs PAK is to be played in Ahmedabad on October 15. This will also be the first day of Navratri, an Indian festival, which is quite a big occasion in Gujarat. While speaking on the possible change in IND vs PAK schedule, Shah said that venue is going to remain Ahmedabad.

The fans who have booked their flight tickets and hotels for October 15 could be in a problem, if the dates are changed. With the date change, they would need to cancel the bookings and this move could end up burning a hole in thei pockets. But one has to first see how BCCI manages this situation, whether the board will bail fans out of it.