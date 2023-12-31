In a thrilling Boxing Day Test, Australia emerged victorious, securing a 2-0 series lead against Pakistan. While the match showcased Pat Cummins' exceptional leadership and Babar Azam's attempt to revive his form, a light-hearted moment between Azam and Steve Smith stole the spotlight. During the final innings, as Pakistan faced a challenging target of 317, Babar Azam found himself in a playful exchange with Steve Smith. Facing off-spinner Nathan Lyon, Azam extended his bat toward Smith, who responded with a comical gesture, bringing laughter to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Babar be like ye le khud batting Kar le _#BabarAzam_ #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/kAR0iqfFaM — Rehan Malik (@ArehanThoughts) December 30, 2023

Social Media Buzz

The playful banter between Azam and Smith didn't just entertain the spectators at the ground; it also went viral on social media. The video capturing the moment when Azam offered his bat to Smith, adding a touch of humour to the intense competition, has garnered significant attention online.

Cummins Leads Australia to Victory

Australia captain Pat Cummins played a pivotal role in the team's success, bagging five wickets in the match and 10 overall. The hosts secured a 79-run win, with Cummins delivering crucial blows, supported by Mitchell Starc's quick two-wicket burst.

Hazlewood Dismisses Azam

Despite Azam's promising performance with a score of 41, Josh Hazlewood dismissed him shortly after Tea, dampening Pakistan's chances of a successful chase. Azam's attempt to regain his mojo faced a setback in the face of Hazlewood's precision.

Cummins and Masood's Insights

Pat Cummins, the Australia captain and Player of the Match, expressed his love for the Boxing Day Test, considering it the highlight of the cricket calendar. Reflecting on the victory, he acknowledged the importance of Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh's partnership in turning the game around.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood, despite the loss, highlighted the positives in his team's fighting spirit. He emphasized the blueprint for their Test cricket, showcasing resilience until the end.