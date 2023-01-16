Watch: Babar Azam's private videos, sexting screenshots get LEAKED on social media, Indian fans react - Check
Some of his supporters asserted that this is a plot to harm Babar's reputation, while others asserted that the video has been altered and advised them not to propagate falsehoods about the star batter.
Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, who is currently having success with the bat, has himself engaged in a scandal after some of his allegedly private videos and images went popular on social media. Babar's supposed video of sexting with a girl and his photo have gone viral on social media thanks to a spoof account's tweet. The video's veracity hasn't been confirmed, though.
The war against Babar Azam has started _#BabarAzam_ #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/JOSmHd9A32 — Muhammad Noman (@nomanedits) January 15, 2023
The allegedly viral Babar video created a buzz online. Some of his supporters asserted that this is a plot to harm Babar's reputation, while others asserted that the video has been altered and advised them not to propagate falsehoods about the star batter.
A user wrote: "There is no movement of his lips that clearly shows that video has been edited by someone but we know he is humble and will not do these kinds of shameful acts."
"What is the fuss about Babar Azam's leaked pic? Also, people should refrain from spreading it, if they have any decency left inside them," another user said.
"How you can say that? Do you have any proof?" a user commented on the post.
"This is bad. Don't interfere in anyone's personal life, who knows if that video is fake," another user added.
