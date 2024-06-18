On the back of Pakistan's shambolic T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, former Indian batting maverick Virender Sehwag has stoked controversy with his scathing comments on skipper Babar Azam. In a no-holds-barred assessment, Sehwag questioned Babar's utility in the shortest format and went as far as to suggest that the modern T20 game might have outgrown the stylish right-hander.

Sehwag Strikes at the Root of Pakistan's T20 Woes



Pakistan's underwhelming performances at the World Cup, including a shock defeat to debutants USA and a heartbreaking last-over loss against arch-rivals India, have laid bare the team's struggles in adapting to the ever-evolving T20 landscape. At the heart of the critique lies Babar Azam's strike rate and his perceived inability to marshall the explosive brand of cricket that modernT20 dynasties thrive on.



The Numbers Game



While Babar's numbers in the 50-over format (avg 59.23) are undeniably staggering, his T20I stats fail to induce awe – a sobering average of 39.58 at an unspectacular strike rate of 127.52. These numbers only corroborate Sehwag's assessment that Babar's "safe cricket" might not be a perfect fit for the hustle of T20 internationals.



A Radical Suggestion



In his trademark outspoken fashion, Sehwag offered a radical solution – if a new captain is appointed, Babar "doesn't deserve a place in Pakistan's T20I team." A suggestion that might seem extreme on the surface but does beg some profound strategical questions that Pakistani think-tank must ponder over.



The Spin Conundrum



Dissecting Babar's game further, Sehwag contends that the Pakistani skipper only finds his big-hitting mojo against the spinners once settled, leaving him strategically hamstrung against the rapidly increasing prevalence of multi-dimensional pace attacks in T20 circuits. "I have never seen him using his feet to fast bowlers or hitting sixes over the covers," remarked the outspoken Indian veteran.



A Wake-Up Call?



While Sehwag's blunt critique undoubtedly ruffled feathers across the border, it might serve as a wake-up call for a team plagued by a lingering identity crisis in the fastest format. As Pakistan embarks on its search for a new T20 philosophy, the cricketing fraternity watches with bated breath to see if the tough words from the Indian legend instigate a much-needed tactical rejig or become a mere voice lost in the noise of inevitable outrage.

With the future of Pakistan's T20 destiny hanging in the balance, Sehwag's polarizing take has ensured that the flames of an age-old rivalry extend far beyond the 22 yards, raging unabated in the murky realms of punditry and fan banter alike.