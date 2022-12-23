'Back to...' Sam Curran REACTS as he returns to Punjab Kings; Read here

Sam Curran will play in the Indian Premier League from Punjab Kings. The player joined the franchise after the representatives won the bid with Rs 18.50 crore. With this bid, the England all-rounder became the most expensive player in IPL history. Closely followed by Cameron Green, with Rs 17.50 crore. Ben Stokes took third place with Rs 16.25 crore joining Chennai Super Kings. Celebrating his return to the franchise, the England all-rounder tweeted, "Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it."

In Punjab Kings, Sam Curran will be playing alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Harpreet Brar.

Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it https://t.co/1lpsK8fX4V December 23, 2022

Earlier, the franchise welcomed Curran to the team in 2019 with Rs 7.2 crore. The all-rounder has maintained a good track record and was key performed in the T20 World Cup Tournament in Australia. The all-rounder has currently bagged 25 wickets in 14 T20 games with an economy of 7.08. Furthermore, in terms of batting, the English man has an average of 27.07 with a strike rate of 154.69.

Besides Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians tried to get Sam Curran on their team. The franchise went as far as bidding Rs 18 crore to get the all-rounder but lost against Kings, who had the second-largest in the auction. However, Mumbai managed to get Cameron Green by bidding Rs 17.50 crore to get the Australian all-rounder onboard.

Cameron Green told ESPN cricket, "I'm pinching myself that this has all happened. It's such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can't believe how nervous I was, and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed."