Since R Ashwin spoke about how batters should be adjudged LBW out if the ball hits the pad in front of the stumps even when they are playing the switch hit, he has been getting support from many while others have ridiculed the suggestion. Former New Zealand cricketer-turned-broadcaster Scott Styris loved how Ashwin presented his case but said that he disagreed with his solutions to tackle switch hits. He rather advised that the shot should be completely banned from the sport. 

"Well, I sort of gotta go back half a step here. I loved a lot of the points that Ashwin made. I completely disagreed with all his solutions. I actually think even though we just had some fun with the switch hit, I think the switch hit should be banned completely. There are rules for captains and bowlers in terms of where their fieldsmen can be, how many behind point, how many on the leg side, all of these things," said Styris on the SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’. 

He meant that when the batter is banned from playing the switch hit, the problem will be solved. The batter can always try and hit the reverse sweeps or hit as in that the feet is not changing.

"So, I don't think a batsman should be able to change his hands over and I don't believe he should be able to change his feet. You can play the reverse sweep or the reverse hit if you like but I don't like this. In terms of the hands, Kevin Pietersen has completely flipped around as a lefthander. If you take away the switch hit, but allow all the reverse sweeps and reverse hits, then I think you don't have to worry about the LBW law that Ashwin is talking about. And it allows a fair contest between the bowler and the batsman as well," Styris further said.

