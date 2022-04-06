Ban Vada Pao till he is captain: MI's Rohit Sharma BRUTALLY trolled after failing to score big vs KKR

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma had another difficult outing in Match 14 of IPL 2022 as he faced 12 balls and scored just 3 before getting out vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rohit made 41 off 32 in the first game and showed glimpse of a good season. However, since then things have only gone downhill for him.

In the second match vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), he scored just 10 off 5 balls.

When he failed yet again, MI fans started trolling Rohit brutally. One of the fans said that BCCI should ban Vada pao till he is the captain.

Check out the reactions:

My captain Rohit sharma is finished. It hurts to my core but that's how it's.

It's his unhealthy late night eating habits, that's ruining his game. Ban vadapav till he's the captain. #IPL2022 #MIvKKR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_v0hra) April 6, 2022

Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 161 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in on Wednesday.

What a test knock from Vadapav Rohit Sharma 3 (12) ____ pic.twitter.com/lSK20TB0GK — :/ (@MSDhoniwarriors) April 6, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 in 27 deliveries.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

KKR made two changes, bringing in Pat Cummins for Tim Southee and handing Rasikh Salam debut at the expense of Shivam Mavi.