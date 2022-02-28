हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2022

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram from 10.30AM IST February 28

BAN vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player’s list for 3rd ODI, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the 3rd ODI in Chattogram. (Source: Twitter)

Hosts Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Monday (February 28). Having already won the three-match series 2-0, Bangladesh will look to complete a 3-0 ODI series whitewash of Afghanistan on Monday.

Liton Das scored a century as Bangladesh secured an 88-run win against Afghanistan in their second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday (February 25). Liton struck 16 fours and two sixes in his 126-ball 136 as Bangladesh posted 306/4, their highest total against Afghanistan. Bangladesh dismissed Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs with a disciplined display of bowling.

Liton was well supported by Mushfiqur Rahim (86). They combined for a national record third-wicket stand of 202. “(I) enjoyed my partnership with Mushfiqur,” Liton said. “We also had some good partnerships in the past. He encouraged me a lot.” Bangladesh won the first match by four wickets.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Match Details

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Date & Time: February 28th, 10.30am IST onwards

Live Streaming: Fancode

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Dream11 Team

Captain: Liton Das

Vice Captain: Rashid Khan

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Shakib al Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazal Haq

BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Riaz Hassan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai

Tags:
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2022Bangladesh vs AfghanistanBangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODIDream11Fantasy Cricket Tips
