BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram from 10.30AM IST February 28

Hosts Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Monday (February 28). Having already won the three-match series 2-0, Bangladesh will look to complete a 3-0 ODI series whitewash of Afghanistan on Monday.

Liton Das scored a century as Bangladesh secured an 88-run win against Afghanistan in their second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday (February 25). Liton struck 16 fours and two sixes in his 126-ball 136 as Bangladesh posted 306/4, their highest total against Afghanistan. Bangladesh dismissed Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs with a disciplined display of bowling.

Liton was well supported by Mushfiqur Rahim (86). They combined for a national record third-wicket stand of 202. “(I) enjoyed my partnership with Mushfiqur,” Liton said. “We also had some good partnerships in the past. He encouraged me a lot.” Bangladesh won the first match by four wickets.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Match Details

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Date & Time: February 28th, 10.30am IST onwards

Live Streaming: Fancode

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Dream11 Team

Captain: Liton Das

Vice Captain: Rashid Khan

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Shakib al Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazal Haq

BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Riaz Hassan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai