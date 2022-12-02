topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
BAN VS IND ODI SERIES

BAN vs IND: HUGE blow to Bangladesh as Tamim Iqbal ruled out of ODI series, THIS player to replace him as captain

Taskin received the injury during a BCL match on November 20 and has been on pain medication for the past four days

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 09:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BAN vs IND: HUGE blow to Bangladesh as Tamim Iqbal ruled out of ODI series, THIS player to replace him as captain

Bangladesh vs India ODI series: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the ODI series set to begin on December in Mirpur against Team India due to a groin injury. The skipper went through an MRI and it was revealed that he has got a groin injury which will make him sit out of the One-Day series against India. Moreover, it is questionable whether he can return to his duties for the Test series against India as well, which is set to begin on December 14 in Chattogram. Tamim sustained the injury on Wednesday during a warm-up match at the same site. Taskin Ahmed, the fast bowler, was ruled out of the first ODI due to a back ailment earlier on Thursday.

"Tamim has a Grade 1 strain on his right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him for two weeks after which his rehab will begin. Unfortunately, it means he will not be available for the ODI series and will be doubtful for the Test series," said Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Litton Das will replace Tamim Iqbal as stand-in skipper for the ODI series against India.

The BCB has yet to choose a captain or replace Tamim. They have, however, called up Shoriful Islam from Bangladesh A side, who are now playing India A in Cox's Bazar.

"Taskin is out of the first ODI and we will know about his availability for the rest of the ODI series only after another fitness test," Bangladesh's chief selector Minhajul Abedin told ESPNcricinfo.

Taskin received the injury during a BCL match on November 20 and has been on pain medication for the past four days. After a great comeback to international cricket, he has emerged as the bowling attack's leader in the last 12 months.

However, he was sidelined for many months early this year due to a shoulder ailment. On November 20, he suffered a back injury during a BCL encounter. The first ODI will be played on Sunday in Dhaka, followed by the second on December 7 at the same venue and the final on December 10 in Chattogram. (With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

BAN vs IND ODI seriesTamim IqbalBangladesh vs IndiaBangladesh vs India 2022Team IndiaBangladesh vs India 2022 ODI seriesLitton Das

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend