BAN vs IND: HUGE blow to Bangladesh as Tamim Iqbal ruled out of ODI series, THIS player to replace him as captain

Bangladesh vs India ODI series: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the ODI series set to begin on December in Mirpur against Team India due to a groin injury. The skipper went through an MRI and it was revealed that he has got a groin injury which will make him sit out of the One-Day series against India. Moreover, it is questionable whether he can return to his duties for the Test series against India as well, which is set to begin on December 14 in Chattogram. Tamim sustained the injury on Wednesday during a warm-up match at the same site. Taskin Ahmed, the fast bowler, was ruled out of the first ODI due to a back ailment earlier on Thursday.

"Tamim has a Grade 1 strain on his right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him for two weeks after which his rehab will begin. Unfortunately, it means he will not be available for the ODI series and will be doubtful for the Test series," said Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Litton Das will replace Tamim Iqbal as stand-in skipper for the ODI series against India.

The BCB has yet to choose a captain or replace Tamim. They have, however, called up Shoriful Islam from Bangladesh A side, who are now playing India A in Cox's Bazar.

"Taskin is out of the first ODI and we will know about his availability for the rest of the ODI series only after another fitness test," Bangladesh's chief selector Minhajul Abedin told ESPNcricinfo.

Taskin received the injury during a BCL match on November 20 and has been on pain medication for the past four days. After a great comeback to international cricket, he has emerged as the bowling attack's leader in the last 12 months.

However, he was sidelined for many months early this year due to a shoulder ailment. On November 20, he suffered a back injury during a BCL encounter. The first ODI will be played on Sunday in Dhaka, followed by the second on December 7 at the same venue and the final on December 10 in Chattogram. (With ANI inputs)