BAN vs PAK, 1st Test: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique stand firm as visitors look to gain control

Chattogram: Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique dominated the proceedings as Pakistan lost no wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.

At stumps on Day 2, Pakistan`s score read 145/0 with the visitors still trailing by 185 runs. Abid Ali (93*) and Abdullah Shafique (52*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.After bundling out Bangladesh for 330, Pakistan got off to an excellent start as openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique took the visitors` score to 79/0 at the tea interval.

Both batters ensured that the visitors did not lose a single wicket before the close of play on Day 2.Earlier, resuming the day at 253/4, Bangladesh kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the hosts were bundled out for 330.

Liton Das top-scored with 114 while Mushfiqur Rahim also played a 91-run knock. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali scalped five wickets.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 330 (Liton Das 114, Mushfiqur Rahim 91, Hasan Ali 5-51); Pakistan 145/0 (Abid Ali 93*, Abdullah Shafique 52*; Abu Jayed 0-29).