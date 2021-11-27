हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

BAN vs PAK, 1st Test: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique stand firm as visitors look to gain control

Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique dominated the proceedings as Pakistan lost no wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.

BAN vs PAK, 1st Test: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique stand firm as visitors look to gain control
(Source: ICC Twitter)

Chattogram: Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique dominated the proceedings as Pakistan lost no wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.

At stumps on Day 2, Pakistan`s score read 145/0 with the visitors still trailing by 185 runs. Abid Ali (93*) and Abdullah Shafique (52*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.After bundling out Bangladesh for 330, Pakistan got off to an excellent start as openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique took the visitors` score to 79/0 at the tea interval.

Both batters ensured that the visitors did not lose a single wicket before the close of play on Day 2.Earlier, resuming the day at 253/4, Bangladesh kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the hosts were bundled out for 330. 

Liton Das top-scored with 114 while Mushfiqur Rahim also played a 91-run knock. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali scalped five wickets.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 330 (Liton Das 114, Mushfiqur Rahim 91, Hasan Ali 5-51); Pakistan 145/0 (Abid Ali 93*, Abdullah Shafique 52*; Abu Jayed 0-29).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketBangladesh vs PakistanBangladesh vs Pakistan 1st TestBangladesh vs Pakistan 2021cricket newsAbid AliAbdullah Shafique
Next
Story

India vs New Zealand: India in strong position as Axar Patel grabs another five-wicket haul

Must Watch

PT21M13S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Will vaccine help in preventing new Omicron variant?