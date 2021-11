BAN VS PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's 2nd T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka at 1:30 PM IST November 20

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dream Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BAN vs PAK at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka: The first match was in the balance with three overs to go, then Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz hit two sixes each and Pakistan reached 132-6 in 19.2 overs, knocking off Bangladesh's 127-7. The 2nd T20I will be the match Pakistan would be looking to win and confirm the win of the three-match T20 Series.

TOSS TIME: 1:00 PM IST

Match Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium

BAN vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen- Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mahmudullah

All-rounders- Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Hasan Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah (c), Akbar Ali, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman,Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Wasim Jr

BAN vs NZ Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah (c), Akbar Ali, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam, Shamim Patwari, Shohidul Islam

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi

