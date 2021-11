BAN VS PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's 3rd T20I at Shere-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka at 1:30 PM IST November 22

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dream Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BAN vs PAK at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka: Pakistan will look to complete a 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in the third and final T20 on Monday (November 22) after winning the first two games easily. Babar Azam's side will miss the services of experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who has returned back to Dubai due to his son Izhaan's illness. Here are all the details of the final T20I fixture between the two today.

TOSS TIME: 1:00 PM IST

Match Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium

BAN vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen- Babar Azam (C), Mahmudullah, Naim Sheikh, Fakhar Zaman, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

All-rounders- Mehidy Hasan (vice-captain), Shadab Khan, Afif Hossain

Bowlers – Haris Rauf, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Ali

BAN vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah, Akbar Ali, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

BAN vs NZ Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah (c), Akbar Ali, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam, Shamim Patwari, Shohidul Islam

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Live TV