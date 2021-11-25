BAN VS PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Tomorrow’s 1st Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram at 10AM IST November 26

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dream Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Tomorrow’s BAN vs PAK at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram: After whitewashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the T20I series, Pakistan will once again start as favourite in the Test series as well, which gets underway at Chattogram on Friday (November 26). In Tests between the two side, Pakistan have won 9 out of the 10 games so far with the home side just managing one draw.

Experienced duo of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan are both ruled out of the game. Tamim Iqbal was left out of the Test squad as he recovers from a finger injury while Shakib Al Hasan suffered a hamstring injury during the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan will be without their top leg-spinner Yasir Shah. Since 2014, Yasir Shah has picked up 235 wickets in 46 Tests but he is out, nursing a thumb injury since September. Bangladesh’s chief selector Minhajul Abedin hinted that the all-rounder might miss the second Test as well. “Shakib’s hamstring injury hasn’t improved. Shakib needs further rehabilitation. Our physiotherapist is constantly taking care of him,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Abedin as saying.

“We understood that he wouldn’t be available for the first Test. We are also not sure of his availability for the second Test. The physio will let us know soon. We haven’t called up a replacement since we picked the 16-man squad knowing Shakib’s condition,” he added.

TOSS TIME: 930AM IST

Match Time: 10AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

BAN vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Fawad Alam, Babar Azam (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Abu Jayed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

BAN vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahman, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hussain

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Nauman Ali

BAN vs PAK Squads:

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

