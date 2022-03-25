BAN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN-W vs AUS-W ODI World Cup Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:30 AM IST March 25

Bangladesh women will be playing for pride when they take on Mag Lanning's Australia in Match 25 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Wellington.
The Nigar Sultana-led side have just two points from fives games and have been ruled out of the semi-finals chances already.
However, they will be looking to finish on a high, with a win over six-time champions Australia. Having said that, the Australians will not be that easy to overcomes especially with the kind of form they are in.
Australia sit comfortably at the top of the table and they would love to carry on with their good run in the tournament.
Here are the Match Details
Match 25: Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Time: 3:30 AM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women - Dream 11
Captain – Ashleigh Gardner
Vice-Captain – Rachael Haynes
Suggested Playing XI for BAN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Sharmin Akhter
All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni
Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Fahima Khatun
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women possible XI:
Bangladesh Women Probable XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna
Australia Women Probable XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt