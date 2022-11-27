Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 12 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch BT vs NW T10 match online and on TV?

Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors will take on each other in another exciting clash at the T10 League on Sunday (November 27). This will be the first of the three matches to be played today. Both Tigers and Warriors have had a poor campaign in the tournament so far and need a win to bring back their campaign on track. Tigers had started off their competition on a positive note with win over New York Strikers by 19 runs. But since then, they have failed to keep the same momentum with them. Tigers have now lost two matches back-to-back against Morrisville Samp Army and The Chennai Braves by 15 and 33 runs, respectively.

On the other hand, Northern Warriors have only seen losses in Abu Dhabi T10 League 202 so far. NW have played two matches so far and they have lost both the matches in the T10 league. Hence, they are right at the bottom of the of the points table. NW started off their campaign with a loss to Delhi Bulls before Deccan Gladiators thrashed them by 24 runs in their second clash of the tournament. Warriors will be hoping for their first win when they take on Tigers today.

Captain Rovman Powell will need to step up for Warriors and will hope that other experienced campaigners like Sherfane Rutherford and Wayne Parnell will come good vs the Tigers in the match today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Here's everything you need to know about T10 League clash between Bangla Tigers (BT) vs Northern Warriors (NW):

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Bangla Tigers (BT) vs Northern Warriors (NW) start?

The match between Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Bangla Tigers (BT) vs Northern Warriors (NW) be played?

The Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors fixture will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Bangla Tigers (BT) vs Northern Warriors (NW) begin?

The match will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangla Tigers (BT) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match?

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangla Tigers (BT) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match?

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.