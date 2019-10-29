close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

Bangladesh agrees to play day-night Test match against India at Eden Gardens on November 22

It is to be noted that on Monday (October 28), BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had expressed hope that Bangladesh will agree to play the first-ever Day/Night Test between the two countries.

Bangladesh agrees to play day-night Test match against India at Eden Gardens on November 22

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday officially confirmed to take part in the day-night Test match against India at Eden Gardens on November 22. This will be a pink ball test match. It is to be noted that on Monday (October 28), BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had expressed hope that Bangladesh will agree to play the first-ever Day/Night Test between the two countries.

Ganguly had said that he spoke to the BCB president Nazmul Hassan over this matter and the BCB was ready to play the day-night Test but they wanted to discuss the matter with players before making a final announcement.

For his part, BCB's head of cricket operations and former skipper Akram Khan, had said that some players may not like the idea of playing under lights with pink ball but it seems that the BCB has managed to convince its players to play the first-ever Day/Night Test between the two countries with pink ball. Akram, however, had said that it is a great initiative.

Ganguly had asked the BCB to inform about their decision as soon as possible so that preparation gets underway without wasting any time. Sources said that the BCCI is also planning to India's legendary Olympians like Abhinav Bindra, M C Mary Kom and P V Sindhu and felicitate them before the start of Test match on November 22.

Tags:
BCCIBCBDay night TestEden Gardens
Next
Story

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019: Faizan Asif replaces Ashfaq Ahmed in UAE squad

Must Watch

PT3M10S

5W1H: Team of 27 European Union MPs is presently in Srinagar