Bangladesh agrees to play day-night Test match against India at Eden Gardens on November 22

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday officially confirmed to take part in the day-night Test match against India at Eden Gardens on November 22. This will be a pink ball test match. It is to be noted that on Monday (October 28), BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had expressed hope that Bangladesh will agree to play the first-ever Day/Night Test between the two countries.

Ganguly had said that he spoke to the BCB president Nazmul Hassan over this matter and the BCB was ready to play the day-night Test but they wanted to discuss the matter with players before making a final announcement.

For his part, BCB's head of cricket operations and former skipper Akram Khan, had said that some players may not like the idea of playing under lights with pink ball but it seems that the BCB has managed to convince its players to play the first-ever Day/Night Test between the two countries with pink ball. Akram, however, had said that it is a great initiative.

Ganguly had asked the BCB to inform about their decision as soon as possible so that preparation gets underway without wasting any time. Sources said that the BCCI is also planning to India's legendary Olympians like Abhinav Bindra, M C Mary Kom and P V Sindhu and felicitate them before the start of Test match on November 22.