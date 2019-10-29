Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan banned for two years for breaching ICC anti-corruption code

In a bad news for Bangladesh cricket fans, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday banned Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code.

The charges accepted by the star all-rounder are as follows:

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

The ICC said that under the provisions of its anti-corruption code, the Bangladesh captain decided to admit the charges and agreed to the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. The ICC added that Shakib will be free to resume international cricket on October 29, 2020 if he satisfies the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction.

It is to be noted that Shakib Al Hasan was named captain for the T20I team for the upcoming 3-match T20I series against India. The series is scheduled to start from November 3 but the ICC's ban means that the all-rounder will miss the India trip.