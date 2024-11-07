Bangladesh Collapses From 128/2 to 143 All Out, Suffering 92-Run Defeat Against Afghanistan In 1st ODI

In a thrilling encounter on November 6, 2024, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by a resounding 92 runs in the first One Day International (ODI) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match was a tale of contrasting fortunes, where Afghanistan's spinners played a pivotal role in orchestrating a dramatic collapse in Bangladesh's chase. This victory gave Afghanistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, marking a significant achievement in the context of the 50-over format.

Also Read: World Test Championship Final Qualification Scenario For India, Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Bangladesh, & West Indies - In Pics

Afghanistan's Resilience Under Pressure

Afghanistan's batting innings got off to a shaky start as they found themselves at 71/5 in the 20th over, a position that seemed far from promising. However, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi steadied the ship with an exceptional partnership. Shahidi scored a vital 52 runs, while Nabi's 84 off 79 balls provided the necessary impetus for Afghanistan to post a competitive total of 235 runs in 49.4 overs.

Nabi’s innings stood out for its maturity and composure, especially in the middle overs when Afghanistan was struggling to get any momentum. His partnership with Shahidi not only lifted the team from a precarious situation but also ensured that Afghanistan would have a defendable target. The lower order, led by Nabi, added crucial runs, making it clear that Afghanistan had not only the skills but also the resilience to fight back from tough situations.

Bangladesh's Promising Start Unravels in Dramatic Collapse

Chasing a modest 236 for victory, Bangladesh’s openers got off to a solid start, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz combining for a 52-run partnership. By the 20th over, Bangladesh was cruising at 120/2, seemingly in control of the chase. However, the game turned on its head when Mohammad Nabi's brilliant bowling broke the partnership and triggered a rapid collapse in the middle order.

From 128/2, Bangladesh was bundled out for a mere 143 runs, losing their final eight wickets for just 23 runs. The sudden collapse was a testament to the pressure exerted by Afghanistan's spinners, particularly Allah Ghazanfar, whose six-wicket haul was instrumental in the win. Ghazanfar, who has been a revelation for Afghanistan, was well-supported by Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who ensured that the Bangladesh middle order never gained any stability.

Spinners Lead the Charge for Afghanistan

The turning point in the match was undoubtedly the performance of Afghanistan’s spinners. Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul not only helped Afghanistan defend a modest total but also showcased the value of precision and control in Sharjah’s spin-friendly conditions. His ability to break crucial partnerships, particularly that of Shanto and Miraz, proved to be the game-changer. Rashid Khan, with his usual flair, and Mohammad Nabi, with his experience, complemented Ghazanfar's efforts perfectly, ensuring that Bangladesh’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure.

Afghanistan's spin attack was a class apart, and despite a few early setbacks, their bowlers remained composed and executed their plans flawlessly. This win underscored the depth and potency of Afghanistan’s spin bowling, which has consistently been a strong point for the team.

Bangladesh's Missed Opportunity

From a position of strength, Bangladesh's batting unit faltered in the face of mounting pressure. Despite the solid start, their inability to convert starts into big scores, particularly from set batsmen like Shanto, proved to be their undoing. Shanto, reflecting on the loss, acknowledged that his wicket was a turning point, as Bangladesh failed to execute their plans effectively in the middle overs.

The absence of a key player like Shakib Al Hasan in the lineup also seemed to impact Bangladesh’s ability to regroup during the collapse. The team’s failure to rotate the strike effectively and their loss of wickets at regular intervals led to their downfall.

Key Performances and Takeaways