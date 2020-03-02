Bangladesh hammer Zimbabwe by 169 runs in 1st ODI

A century from Liton Das and a clinical bowling effort helped Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe by 169 runs in the first ODI between the two sides on Sunday.

Liton's 126 off 105 balls helped Bangladesh set up a total of 321/6. In response, Zimbabwe folded for 152 in 39.1 overs in Sylhet.

The visitors lost their first wicket in the second over with Mohammad Saifuddin bowling over Zimbabwe opener Tinashe Kamumhunkamwe.

They lost a total of four wickets within the first 15 overs after which Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza held the hosts off for nearly 10 overs.

Their fifth-wicket stand of 35 was the highest for Zimbabwe and was broken when Raza got a top edge to a short delivery from Mustafizuir Rahman that flew straight into the hands of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

Zimbabwe's last four wickets added 48 runs which helped them reach 150.

Earlier, opener Liton led the way with his second ODI ton as the Bangladesh top order got the hosts off to a flier.

However, the humidity eventually got to him and he had to eventually retire hurt at 126 in the 37th over. Mohammad Mithun and Mahmudullah kept the run rate up before three sixes by Mohammad Saifuddin in the last over helped Bangladesh take 22 runs off it.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 321/6 in 50 overs (Liton Das 126, Mohammad Mithun 50; Chris Mpofu 2/68) vs Zimbabwe 152 in 39.1 overs (Wesley Madhevere 35, Tinotenda Mutombodzi 24; Mohammad Saifuddin 3/22)