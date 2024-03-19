NewsCricket
BANGLADESH VS SRI LANKA ODI SERIES

Bangladesh Hit Back At Sri Lanka After Time Out Celebration With Broken Helmet Gesture Post Winning ODI Series

Post-match celebrations took an intriguing turn as Mushfiqur Rahim orchestrated a symbolic gesture, referencing the 'timed-out' controversy that marred the 2023 World Cup.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 12:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a heated showdown under the scorching sun, Bangladesh emerged victorious in the third and deciding match of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, securing a 2-1 win. The match, held at Chattogram, witnessed standout performances and reignited controversies, captivating fans worldwide. Amidst sweltering conditions, Bangladesh delivered a commanding performance, restricting Sri Lanka to 235 runs. Tanzid Hasan's impressive 84-run contribution set the stage for victory. The defining moment arrived when Mushfiqur Rahim, the seasoned campaigner, struck the winning runs in the 41st over, sealing the series triumph for Bangladesh.

Celebrations and Controversies

Post-match celebrations took an intriguing turn as Mushfiqur Rahim orchestrated a symbolic gesture, referencing the 'timed-out' controversy that marred the 2023 World Cup. Rahim's playful recreation of Angelo Mathews' helmet malfunction incident sparked laughter among teammates and stoked the flames of an ongoing feud between the two sides.

Insightful Analysis

The 'timed-out' controversy, which originated during the 2023 World Cup clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, continues to simmer, adding an extra layer of intensity to their encounters. While Bangladesh's celebratory antics may stir controversy, their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto remains unfazed, emphasizing adherence to the rules and urging Sri Lanka to move past the incident.

Looking Ahead

With a string of acrimonious encounters behind them, both teams now gear up for a two-match Test series. As the rivalry escalates, fans eagerly anticipate another chapter in this gripping saga of cricketing battles.

