Bangladesh pacer Qazi Onik banned for 2 years for failing dope test

Bangladesh fast bowler Qazi Onik has been handed a suspension of two years from the game for failing a dope test which was conducted during the National Cricket League in November 2018.

In an official statement, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revealed that the 21-year-old left-arm quick has been banned after testing positive for Methamphetamine during an NCL clash in Cox's Bazar.

Onik has admitted to the affence and accepted the ban imposed on him for breaching anti-doping rules involving usage of a prohibited substance.

It is to be noted that the substance--which was included as a stimulate--is prohibited under section S6a of the 2018 International Cricket Council (ICC) Prohibited list as well as under the BCB Anti-Doping code 2.1.

Onik's two-year suspension began from February 8, 2019--the day of official notification of the Bangladesh pacer's adverse analytical finding.

This means, Onik will once again be eligible to return to the game from February 7, 2021 onwards.

Onik has appeared in just nine matches for the national side in the shortest format of the game and bagged 11 wickets in it.

Besides this, the Bangladesh quick has also grabbed 15 wickets in four first-class matches and 41 wickets in 26 List A games he has played so far.