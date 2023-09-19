Bangladesh Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s Misogynist Post On Women’s Rights Goes Viral On Social Media

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib made a brilliant debut against Rohit Sharma’s Team India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match last week. Young 20-year-old fast bowler Tanzim picked up 2/32 as Bangladesh stunned eventual champions India by nine runs in the inconsequential contest.

Tanzim managed to dismiss Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Tilak Varma in his impressive opening burst as Bangladesh handed India only their second defeat in Asia Cup history between the two sides.

However, Sakib’s recently earned fame had landed him in trouble as his old Facebook posts, filled with derogatory remarks towards women, have resurfaced and sparked widespread outrage on social media. In one particularly controversial post, Sakib wrote, “If the wife works, the husband’s rights are not ensured. If the wife works, the child’s rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged. If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined.”

One of Tanzim Sakib's posts which is under the radar. pic.twitter.com/c58cZtCSLm September 18, 2023

In another post, Tanzim warned men that their sons would not have a ‘modest’ mother if they married ‘a woman who is accustomed to free mixing with her male friends in a university’. The comments provoked a backlash, with Paris-based feminist writer Jannatun Nayeem Prity pointing out that the Bangladesh team jerseys were made in factories mostly staffed by women.

“I feel sorry for you that you don’t consider your mother a normal human being,” she added.

Writer Swakrito Noman described the comments as ‘deeply offensive’ in a widely-shared Facebook post, demanding the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) question Tanzim and he should apologise.

Journalist Mejbaul Haque added on Monday: “The status of such a distorted form of misogyny is unacceptable. No matter how big a star he is!”

The BCB said it was investigating the matter. “The issue came to our attention. We are looking into the matter,” its cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP news agency.

Bangladesh failed to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final after losing their first two Super 4 matches in Asia Cup 2023 to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India went on to win the Asia Cup 2023 final, defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on Sunday after bowling out the Lankans for just 50.