Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Mamata Banerjee to attend India's first-ever Day-Night pink ball Test

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the opening day of India's first-ever Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh – Bangladesh’s national airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10 a.m on Friday and is expected to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Kolkata at 10:25am (IST).

Sheikh, who will be in Kolkata for a day-long visit on Friday, is scheduled to reach Eden Gardens at around 12:15pm before she will ring the ceremonial bell alongwith Banerjee at 12:30pm--the time of the toss

The Bangladesh Prime Minister will stay only to watch the first session of the first day of the match. Later in the day, she is also expected to hold a meeting with Banerjee where issues like Teesta water sharing is likely to be discussed.

The Pink ball Test match will be the second Test of the ongoing two-match series against Bangladesh. According to reports, Army paratroopers are likely to fly into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the two skippers prior to the toss.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is also planning to felicitate Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, ace tennis star Sania Mirza, Rio Olympic silver-medallist P.V. Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.

In November 2015, Australia and New Zealand played the first-ever pink ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

India, who are currently ranked at the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings, will become the ninth country to play under lights in the longest format of the game.

The Kohli-led side is currently leading the two-match series 1-0 after clinching a comprehensive win by an innings and 130 runs in the opening Test at the Holkar stadium in Indore.