Bangladesh rope in former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori as spin consultant

Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori has been roped in by the Bangladesh Cricket Board as the spin consultant of the national side for a period of 100 days in the lead up to the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in Australia.

Vettori, who has served as the coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL), will also be guiding Bangladesh in their upcoming tour to India, followed by Asia Cup and away trip to New Zealand in the new year.

Following the appointment, the 40-year-old said that he is eagerly looking forward to work with the experienced players as well as the coming prospects of Bangladesh.

"This is a team on the rise and there is so much experience and potential. It will be a pleasure to work with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and the other up and coming youngsters which I am looking forward to with a lot of interest," the ICC quoted Vettori, who was New Zealand's most prolific wicket-taker in international cricket, as saying.

Stressing that spin bowling has been a traditional strength of Bangladesh, Vettori said that he is excited to pass on his knowledge as a player and coach to the spin contingent of the team.

"I hope to share my knowledge as a player and coach of the demands of modern day spin bowling in all versions of the game, and help the bowlers make good intelligent decisions, so that they can maximise their talents and skills. Spin bowling has been a traditional strength for Bangladesh," he added.

Besides Vettori, former South Africa pacer Charl Langeveldt has also been brought in to lead the fast-bowling department of the Bangladesh cricket team on a full-time basis.

Langeveldt, who appeared in a total of 87 matches for South Africa between 2001 and 2010, has worked as a fast-bowling coach of his national team before also serving in the same role for Afghanistan.

Bangladesh are currently playing a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and presently trailing by 0-1 after slumping to a 91-run defeat in the opening match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The two sides will now lock horns in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday.