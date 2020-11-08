हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahmudullah

Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah tests positive for COVID-19

As a result, Mahmudullah will not be able to take part in the upcoming play-offs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah tests positive for COVID-19
Image Credits: Twitter/@@Mahmudullah30

Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah has tested positive for coronavirus.According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, the all-rounder is currently staying at his home under isolation.

Meanwhile, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official confirmed to Cricbuzz that Mahmudullah will not be able to take part in the upcoming play-offs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal were to play in the fifth PSL edition which will resume from November 14 and run until November 17. Multan Sultans had picked Mahmudullah in place of Moeen Ali while Lahore Qalanders had brought in Tamim to replace Chris Lynn.

The tournament, played in February-March, was put on hold following the outbreak of coronavirus right after the league stage was done. PSL 2020 was the first event to be held entirely in Pakistan since its inception in 2016.

Madmudullah, 34, has so far played 49 Tests, 188 ODIs and 87 T20Is for Bangladesh. He has scored over 8,000 international runs besides picking 150 wickets.
 

Tags:
MahmudullahBangladeshCoronavirusCOVID-19Pakistan Super LeaguePSL
Next
Story

Jofra Archer had already predicted Joe Biden’s victory 6 years ago, Know how!
  • 85,07,754Confirmed
  • 1,26,121Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,98,74,349Confirmed
  • 12,51,031Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M32S

Uddhav Thackeray On Re-Opening Of Places Of Worship, Schools After Diwali