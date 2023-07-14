Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 2023 1st T20I Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG LIVE In India

After winning the ODI series 2-1, Afghanistan will look to continue their dominance over Bangladesh in the two-match T20 series which gets underway with the first T20I at the Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet on Friday. Bangladesh managed to get a consolation seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the third T20I earlier this week.

Bangladesh will be led by all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, who replaces Litton Das as skipper from the ODI series. They have lost two out of their last three matches against the Afghans since last year. In the last match between the two sides, in Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Sharjah.

The Afghans will be led by Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan. “We played well in the last two home series but this is a new challenge for us,” Shakib al Hasan said on the eve of the first T20I match.



“Afghanistan is definitely a good team. We want to perform in the way we have recently played cricket. We are not thinking about any particular individual. We are also not relying on a particular batter or bowler. We want to win through a team performance, but we will try to keep our intention intact,” he added.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Sylhet HERE…

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will take place on Friday, July 14.

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be held at Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I start?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will start at 530pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 5pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be available on Fancode website and app.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Liton Das (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman