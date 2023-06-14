Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG LIVE In India

Bangladesh players have been urged to forget about the mystery Afghanistan side and focus on their strengths for their one-off Test starting on Wednesday. Coach Chandika Hathurusingha admits they have little idea about most of the Afghan players but that shouldn't be a problem if they stick to their process.

“Normally we focus like 25% on the opposition strengths and weaknesses and 75% on what we do,” Hathurusingha said. "But as it stands, we don’t know much about them so we can’t control that.”

Afghanistan played its last test in 2021 against Zimbabwe and only four players have survived from that squad. Rested was celebrated leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who claimed 11 wickets in the win against Zimbabwe and 11 wickets in Afghanistan's only previous test against Bangladesh in 2019.

Bangladesh has its own fitness problems. Captain Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out by a finger injury, opener Tamim Iqbal is complaining about a back issue, and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is waiting to be cleared fit.

Hathurusinha was unfazed by those problems in the middle of monsoon season, saying they will aim to continue the attacking mindset they displayed against Ireland in their only other test this year in April. Bangladesh scored just above 4.5 runs per over and won by seven wickets in Mirpur.

Since this one-off test was not part of the new World Test Championship cycle, they will experiment, Hathurusinha added. “Before that Ireland series, we wanted to play a certain brand of cricket, regardless of the result. So, yes, our endgame is to get results but we wanted to understand how our skillset lasts five days in different conditions, challenging us to play in a certain way.

“When we want to get some points in the test championship, we might tactically do different things, but this game is giving us the opportunity to play on a sporting wicket.”

Stand-in captain Liton Das said their experience gives them the edge over the Afghans.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test…

When is Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test going to take place?

The Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test will start on Wednesday, June 14.

What time will Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test start?

The Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test Day 1 will start at 930AM IST.

Where will Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test take place?

The Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Will the Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test be available LIVE on TV in India?

The Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test will not be available LIVE on TV channels in India.

How can I watch Live streaming of Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test in India?

The Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test will be available on FanCode Website and app.

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Only Test Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Afsar Zazai (wk), Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar