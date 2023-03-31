topStoriesenglish2589658
NewsCricket
BANGLADESH VS IRELAND 2023

Bangladesh Vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAN vs IRE 3rd T20I Match Online And On TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details related to the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match here to be played in Chattogram, on Friday, March 31.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Hosts Bangladesh will eye a T20I series whitewash against Ireland after comfortably winning the first two T20 games to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. The two sides will face off in the third and final and final T20I at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday (March 31).

Bangladesh won the rain-hit second T20 on Wednesday (March 29) by 77 runs in a game reduced to 17 overs. Litton Das hit the fastest T20 fifty by a Bangladesh batter – off 18 balls – while skipper Shakib al Hasan picked up a five-wicket haul to become the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.

Ireland, on the other hand, are yet to taste any success on the Bangladesh tour. They lost the ODI series 2-0 and have already lost the T20I series as well, the first one between the two countries since 2012. The Irish will look for a consolation win under the leadership of Paul Stirling.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match:

When will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will start on March 31, Friday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be hosted in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will begin at 130 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Ireland: PR Stirling (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Ben White

