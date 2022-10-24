Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 17 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch BAN vs NED match online and on TV?

After a blockbuster show on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, the action now moves onto the next day with Netherlands taking on Bangladesh at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday (October 24). Netherlands have their lost previous fixture against Sri Lanka but UAE's win over Namibia got the Dutch qualified for the next round.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are also coming into this fixture with a defeat in their warm-up fixture against Asian rivals Afghanistan. Shakib al Hassan and co will eye to start their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a positive note.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Match no. 17 of the T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Nasum Ahmed

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe/Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren