Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 2023 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV

Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series beginning with the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday. It will be the final set of ODIs for both the sides before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 gets underway in India next month.

Litton Das will be leading the Bangladesh side with regular skipper Shakib al Hasan given a break after the Asia Cup 2023 campaign. Bangladesh failed to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final after successive losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stages but signed off with a morale-boosting nine-run win over eventual champions India last week.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are coming into this series after a 3-1 loss at the hands of ODI World Champions England in England. The Black Caps will be led by pacer Lockie Ferguson as the 2019 ODI World Cup runners-up are also fielding a second-string side for this series.

Dutch Bangla Bank Cricket Series 2023

Pre-series press conference | Litton Das, Bangladesh Captain#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/406uECFLMJ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 20, 2023

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI in Mirpur HERE…

When is Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will take place on Thursday, September 21.

Where is Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI start?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI in India?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app on subscription basis. The match will not be available on Jio Cinema.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Nurul Hassan

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Lockie Ferguson (C), Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner