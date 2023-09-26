Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 2023 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Home side Bangladesh will look the end the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on level terms as the two sides face off in the third and final ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday. After the first game was washed out due to rain, Lockie Ferguson led New Zealand hammered the hosts by 86 runs with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi claiming six wickets.

New Zealand posted 254 with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell top-scoring with 68 and Henry Nicholls chipping in with 49. In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for 168 in 41.1 overs with Sodhi picking up 6/39.

The Black Caps can clinch the series 2-0 by winning the third and final ODI on Tuesday. Bangladesh will be led by batter Najmul Hossain Shanto for the first time with the home team deciding to rest stand-in captain Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman for the final game.

Bangladesh will begin their preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with a warm-up game against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Friday.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Mirpur HERE…

When is Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will take place on Tuesday, September 26.

Where is Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI start?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in India?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app on subscription basis.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Colin McConchie, Tom Blundell (wk), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson (C), Kyle Jamieson