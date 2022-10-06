Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK 1st T20I online and on TV?

The New Zealand T20I tri-series will kickstart on Friday (October 7) with the first match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Babar Azam will be leading Pakistan in the tri-series. Pakistan are coming into the series after 4-3 loss vs England at home in a bilateral series. All eyes will be on Pakistan's middle order which has not showed a lot of promise in the recent past. Openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan will play a big role knowing these are different conditions than Pakistan. Both these star Pakistan batters have also been slammed earlier for their low strike rates. It would be interesting to see how they go.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are playing their first T20I after early ouster from Asia Cup 2022. The Shakib Al Hasan are not favourites in the series but they would be itching to make a strong comeback and get the much-needed game time right before the T20 World Cup 2022. In fact, both these Asian teams will be eager to play in conditions which will be similar to that of Australia.

Boys sweating hard in the cold weather of Lincoln _#NZTriSeries #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/MnynD8hQLx— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 6, 2022

Each team in the tri-series will play each other 4 times before the final is played on October 14 post which they will fly to Australia to take part in World Cup.

Here's all you need to know about T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh:

What date will the first T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The first T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place on October 7, Friday.

Where will the first T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The first T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch.

What time will the first T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The first T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) first T20I Tri-series match?

The first T20I Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) first T20I Tri-series match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh first T20I match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Predicted Playing 11:

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

BAN XI: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain