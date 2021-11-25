Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch BAN vs PAK Live in India

Bangladesh is putting on a brave face ahead of the two-test series against Pakistan starting on Friday in the absence of senior players such as ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan and after recent Twenty20 failures.

Shakib has failed to recover in time from the hamstring injured during the T20 World Cup. Opener Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the series due to injury, and Mahmudullah, who hit 150 not out in Bangladesh's last test against Zimbabwe, has retired from this format.

Captain Mominul Haque said the young players in the team are motivated enough to fill the seniors' shoes.

"We have to play with whatever resources we have," Mominul said.

"There's no point of thinking who is in the team and who is not. These seniors had a lot of contributions for Bangladesh cricket. But life goes on."

In the T20 series which finished on Monday, Bangladesh was swept by Pakistan 3-0, extending its losing streak in T20s to eight matches.

When and what time will the first Test match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan start?

The first Test match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan begins on November 26 at 9:30 AM IST with the toss taking place at 9 am.

Where will the first Test match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan take place?

The first Test match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

How to watch the live streaming of first Test match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan in India?

FanCode is the official broadcaster for Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh in India and other sub-continent regions. Hence, the first Test will be LIVE streamed in India on the FanCode App.

Which channel will telecast the first Test match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan in India?

The international cricket in Bangladesh continues to not be available for television viewing in India. Hence, fans in India won’t be able to watch the live telecast of the first PAK vs BAN Test match.

With PTI inputs