हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique guide Pakistan to 8-wicket win

Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique put on a 151-run partnership for the first wicket, their second consecutive 100-plus stand in the match to guide Pakistan for the win.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique guide Pakistan to 8-wicket win
Source: Twitter

Opener Abid Ali missed out on back-to-back centuries by nine runs but Pakistan comfortably chased down a 202-run target to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets on Tuesday in the first Test match. Abid, who hit 133 in the first innings, struck 12 boundaries and scored 91 off 148 deliveries in the second innings.

Resuming Day 5 at 109 without loss, and just 93 runs away from the victory, Pakistan's openers appeared to be in full control until off-spinner Mehidy Hasan struck. Shafique followed his first-innings half-century to reach 73 before Mehidy (1-59) trapped him lbw. Seven overs later, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (1-89) had Abid out lbw, baffling him with a sharp turn to make Pakistan 171-2.

Azhar Ali then combined with captain Babar Azam to complete the inevitable, hitting consecutive boundaries off Mehidy to finish off the game. Azhar was unbeaten on 24 and Azam was not out on 13. Liton Das' maiden test century helped Bangladesh post 330 in its first innings, then Taijul Islam claimed 7-116 to bowl out Pakistan for 286 giving the hosts a 44-run first-innings lead.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was instrumental in Pakistan's rally, returned figures of 5-32 to wrap up Bangladesh's second innings for 157. The second test starts Saturday in Dhaka.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021BAN vs PAKTest cricketBabar AzamAbid AliAbdullah Shafique
Next
Story

IPL 2022 Retention: Mumbai Indians must hold on to Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, and Ishan Kishan, says Irfan Pathan

Must Watch

PT12M45S

Floods, rains, snowfall disrupt life of common people