Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Shoaib Malik to miss 3rd T20I due to THIS reason

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh on Monday (November 22) due to the illness of his son Izhaan. “Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh today due to illness of his child and will depart for Dubai before the match,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Pakistan currently lead the three-match T20I series 2-0 and will look to clean sweep Bangladesh on Monday. The Pakistan T20I squad will leave Dhaka for Pakistan via Dubai on Tuesday. Usman Qadir and Imad Wasim will spend a couple of days in Dubai with their families.

“Meanwhile, the national T20I squad will depart Dhaka for Pakistan via Dubai on Tuesday. Usman Qadir and Imad Wasim will spend a couple of days in Dubai with their families,” the statement read.

Pakistan Test side will travel to Chittagong on Tuesday for the first of the two Tests. It also said that former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander, who was associated with the team since the T20 World Cup as a bowling consultant, will depart after the first Test at Chattogram.

“The national Test side will travel to Chittagong on Tuesday for the first of the two Tests. Bowling consultant Vernon Philander will leave the side at the completion of the first Test as he was available for the three T20Is and the first Test.”

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play two World Test Championship matches. The Chittagong Test will commence from Friday and the second Test will be played in Dhaka from December 4-8.

Shoaib Malik and wife Sania Mirza celebrated their son Izhaan’s birthday in Dubai earlier this month during the T20 World Cup 2021.

(with agency inputs)

Live TV