Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch BAN vs PAK Live in India

After winning the first match of the three-match T20I series, Pakistan will be aiming to clinch the series when they meet hosts Bangladesh at Dhaka on Saturday (November 20).

In the first match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

They did not get off to the best of starts but thanks to solid knocks from Afif Hossain (36 off 34) and Narun Hasan (28 off 22), the managed 127/7 in their 20 overs. Not to forget, Mehedi Hasan (30 off 20 balls), they managed 127/7 in 20 overs.

Pakistan started off the chase on a batnote, losing four wickeys inside the powerplay with just 24 runs on the board.

But the visitors recovered well thanks to knocks from Fakhar Zaman (34 off 36) and Khushdil Shah (34 off 35) to steal a last-over win from Bangladesh.

Here's all the details related to the coverage of the second T20I:

When and what time will the second T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan start?

The second T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan begins on November 20 at 1:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 1 pm.

Where will the second T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan take place?

The second T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

How to watch the live streaming of the first T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan in India?

FanCode is the official broadcaster for Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh in India and other sub-continent regions. Hence, the second T20 will be LIVE streamed in India on the FanCode App.

Which channel will telecast the second T20 match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan in India?

The international cricket in Bangladesh continues to not be available for television viewing in India. Hence, fans in India won’t be able to watch the live telecast of the match.