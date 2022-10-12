Bangladesh vs Pakistan 6th T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK 1st T20I online and on TV?

Bangladesh and Pakistan will take part in the last match of the T20 tri-series. Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh will look to finish the poor tournament with a win. In the 3 matches so far, the Tigers have not won a single game, which is quite a poor preparation ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022. They lost to Pakistan in the opening match and then have lost back to back matche vs New Zealand, the fresh one being the 48-run loss on Wednesday (October 12). There are many issues currently in the Bangladesh set up and they need to fix all of them to get ready for the big-ticket event that kickstarts on October 16 with the qualifying stage.

Coming to Pakistan, the Babar Azam-led side will play the final vs New Zealand so this match is just another warm-up clash for them. Expect the likes of Babar and Rizwan to rest as this is not a big match that has any context left. Yet Pakistan's main aim will be to test their middle order which has not fired so far not just in the tournament but also failed in the T20I series vs England as well as Asia Cup 2022.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the ace pacer who was injured is back for Pakistan but he will fly directly to Australia. He won't make a stop in New Zealand to play the final. However, Afridi will play the two warm-ups right before the World Cup starts.

Ahead of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh contest in New Zealand T20I tri-series, check out all that you needed to know below:

When will the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The game will be conducted on October 13, Thursday.

Where will the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The fixture will be hosted at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (BAN) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.