Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Sajid Khan's heroics help PAK sweep Test series

Off-break bowler Sajid Khan bagged 12 wickets in the entire match as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 8 runs at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka to help visitors clean sweep 2-match Test series 2-0.

Resuming the day at 76/7 in the first innings Bangladesh needed a stellar batting display to save the Test match but unfortunately, Taijul Islam was out leg before to Sajid Khan for a duck. Another tailender Khaled Ahmed came and lasted only two balls as he was cleaned up by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for no score.

Sajid then got the last wicket of Bangladesh's 1st innings as Shakib Al Hasan was out caught at short cover to Azhar Ali for 33. The hosts were bundled out for a paltry 87 with 4 batters getting out for a duck.

Expectedly Pakistan team enforced a follow-on as they were eyeing victory. The Bangladesh team did not learn from their past mistakes losing wickets in heap. Hassan Ali clean bowled opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 6 with only 12 runs on the board. In the next over the other opener, Shadman Islam was sent packing by Shaheen Shah Afridi for 2.

Hasan Ali struck again in the very next over dismissing Mominul Haque leg before for just 7. Six runs later the hosts were dealt with another blow as Shaheen Afridi struck again dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto for 6 leaving visitors tottering at 25/4.