Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN vs SL ODI Match Online And On TV In India?

Bangladesh are taking on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at Chattogram. Both teams are looking for a win as it will give them a series win. Bangladesh, in particular, would be keen on a win as they can avoid a cleans weep in white-ball leg in hands of Sri Lanka on this tour. Sri Lanka have already won the T20I series 2-1 and are on verge of winning the ODIs. Bangladesh are led by Najmul Shanto while Kusal Mendis is captain of Sri Lanka.

Shanto will need to step up today as he is the leading run-scorer in this series with 162 runs in 2 matches. Watch out for Pathum Nissanka as well. He has hit 151 runs in 3 innings so far. Taskin Ahmed has been in stupendous form, picking seven wickets in just 3 matches. Shoriful Islam has also been among wickets, picking 5 so far.

Here are livestreaming details for Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Match:

When will Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match be played?

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played on Monday on March 18.

Where will Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match be played?

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

At what time will Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match start?

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match live on the TV?

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match live broadcast not available in India.

How to watch Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match live streaming?

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match live streaming can be watched on Fan Cope app and website on subscription basis.

Bangladesh Squad

Playing 11: Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Bench:Tanzid Hasan, Taijul Islam, Jaker Ali

Sri Lanka Squad

Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara

Bench: Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige