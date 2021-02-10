Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test, BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Match Details

New Delhi: Bangladesh will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they face West Indies in the second Test that begins on Thursday (February 11).

In the first Test, West Indies bagged a heroic win, thanks to the debutant Kyle Mayers who scored an unbeaten 210 runs in the final innings to help his side chase a target of 395 runs. It was one of the most successful chases in the history of the game. Mayers was awarded the Player of the Match for his incredible performance.

A major cause for concern for the Bangladeshi team would be the absence of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was injured during the first Test. They will need to put up a special performance to level the series. West Indies, on the other hand, would be looking to seal the series with another win.

The match will begin at 9 AM IST at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Match Details:

2nd Test Match: Bangladesh vs West Indies

Timing: 09:00 AM IST on February 11, 2021

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

How to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The online live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be available on FanCode.

BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction for Bangladesh vs West Indies:

BAN vs WI Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood

BAN vs WI All-rounders: Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rakheem Cornwall

BAN vs WI Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

BAN vs WI Wicket-keeper: Liton Das

BAN vs WI Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

BAN vs WI Captain: Kraigg Brathwaite

Predicted Playing XI for Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Predicted Playing XI for West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (WK), Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

